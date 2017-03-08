K9 Veterans Day celebration at Virginia War Memorial
The Virginia War Memorial and Hanover Hounds Search and Rescue have joined forces for a special K9 Veterans Day Celebration and you're invited. Delegate Buddy Fowler and Captain Brian Parrish from Hanover Hounds brought along 'Hobbes' the bloodhound to share the details on this event.
