Imelda Staunton-Led Who's Afraid of V...

Imelda Staunton-Led Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to Hit Cinemas This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Following the enormously successful opening of James Macdonald's new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill, Imogen Poots and Luke Treadaway, producers today announced the forthcoming live broadcast of the play to cinemas throughout the UK and beyond as part of National Theatre Live. The broadcast will take place on 18th May at 7.30pm and tickets go on sale at the beginning of April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Wed YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC