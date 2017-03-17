Imelda Staunton-Led Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to Hit Cinemas This Spring
Following the enormously successful opening of James Macdonald's new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill, Imogen Poots and Luke Treadaway, producers today announced the forthcoming live broadcast of the play to cinemas throughout the UK and beyond as part of National Theatre Live. The broadcast will take place on 18th May at 7.30pm and tickets go on sale at the beginning of April.
Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
