How did your delegate vote? Hard to know on most bills

During the recently concluded legislative session, three bills to increase the minimum wage in Virginia died in the House Labor and Commerce Committee. A bill requiring transgender people to use the restroom for the sex on their birth certificate died in the House General Laws Committee.

