He threatened to kill the president. ...

He threatened to kill the president. Now he is seeking public office in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

When accountant Nathan D. Larson was talking to voters and collecting signatures to qualify as a candidate for Virginia's House of Delegates, he left out some unusual details from his resume: In 2009, he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the president, an admission that led to 16 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Since then, among other things, he has advocated for legalizing incestuous marriage and making it harder to win a court restraining order against an allegedly abusive spouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
Gannett News Sued for Harassment Feb 22 Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC