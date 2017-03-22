He threatened to kill the president. Now he is seeking public office in Virginia

When accountant Nathan D. Larson was talking to voters and collecting signatures to qualify as a candidate for Virginia's House of Delegates, he left out some unusual details from his resume: In 2009, he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the president, an admission that led to 16 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Since then, among other things, he has advocated for legalizing incestuous marriage and making it harder to win a court restraining order against an allegedly abusive spouse.

