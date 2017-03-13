Gov. McAuliffe expected to sign marij...

Gov. McAuliffe expected to sign marijuana reforms

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia probably will ease up a bit in its laws against marijuana by making it easier for epilepsy patients to obtain cannabis extract oils and by relaxing the penalty for people caught with small amounts of marijuana. Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to sign the handful of marijuana-related bills passed by the General Assembly during its recent session.

