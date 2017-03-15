GO Virginia's regional councils named

GO Virginia's regional councils named

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

GO Virginia, the state's new economic development program to boost regional cooperation by dangling taxpayer grants for job creation, has its regional boards in place. Ideas are meant to bubble up through these nine regional councils, made up largely of area business leaders, with a statewide board then deciding what to fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... 22 hr YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Wed JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC