Get ready for your close-up, Virginia
Denver Riggleman is highlighting his populist credentials in his run for the Republican nomination for Virginia governor. After all, as Virginia is one of only two states to regularly hold statewide elections the year after presidential contests, gubernatorial elections here often are seen as an early referendum on a new president .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Thu
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC