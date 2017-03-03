Get ready for your close-up, Virginia

Get ready for your close-up, Virginia

The Washington Post

Denver Riggleman is highlighting his populist credentials in his run for the Republican nomination for Virginia governor. After all, as Virginia is one of only two states to regularly hold statewide elections the year after presidential contests, gubernatorial elections here often are seen as an early referendum on a new president .

