Five film projects get $1M in Utah incentives
State tax incentives worth up to $1 million were offered Thursday to five film projects that are expected to provide jobs to 240 Utahns and add $4.2 million to the economy. "The diversity of the projects this month shows Utah's attraction as a production hub," said Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce after the Governor's Office of Economic Development board approved the incentives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC