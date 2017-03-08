Five film projects get $1M in Utah in...

Five film projects get $1M in Utah incentives

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

State tax incentives worth up to $1 million were offered Thursday to five film projects that are expected to provide jobs to 240 Utahns and add $4.2 million to the economy. "The diversity of the projects this month shows Utah's attraction as a production hub," said Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce after the Governor's Office of Economic Development board approved the incentives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
Gannett News Sued for Harassment Feb 22 Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC