FBI to dedicate memorial to fallen agent in Abingdon
The FBI is honoring an agent killed 75 years ago in the line of duty by dedicating a memorial in the Virginia town where he was fatally shot. Law enforcement officials and family members of Special Agent Hubert J. Treacy Jr. will dedicate a memorial plaque in his honor Monday in Abingdon.
