Family ties: 3 Iraqis in Northern Virginia allegedly hid link to kidnapper
Adil Hasan and his wife, Enas Ibrahim, came to the U.S. in 2008 as refugees from Iraq, and have been living peacefully in Northern Virginia ever since. To get here, though, they faced a dilemma as they sat in a camp in Jordan, where they were required to fill out their family trees to apply for refugee status: Should they include Hasan's brother, Majid Al Mashhandani, who participated in the 2004 kidnapping of American contractor Roy Hallums? "We just wanted to leave our country," she said.
