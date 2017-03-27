Family ties: 3 Iraqis in Northern Vir...

Family ties: 3 Iraqis in Northern Virginia allegedly hid link to kidnapper

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Adil Hasan and his wife, Enas Ibrahim, came to the U.S. in 2008 as refugees from Iraq, and have been living peacefully in Northern Virginia ever since. To get here, though, they faced a dilemma as they sat in a camp in Jordan, where they were required to fill out their family trees to apply for refugee status: Should they include Hasan's brother, Majid Al Mashhandani, who participated in the 2004 kidnapping of American contractor Roy Hallums? "We just wanted to leave our country," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC