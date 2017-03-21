Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens In Ashland, Virginia With Innovative Design And Decor

The 103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Ashland celebrated its opening today. Located only 15 minutes from downtown Richmond, and 23 miles from Richmond International Airport, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Richmond Ashland will offer guests convenient access to Richmond International Raceway, James River Cellars Winery, Hanover County Airpark, Harley Davidson, and Bass Pro Shop.

