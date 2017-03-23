Fairfield Film Screening, Talk Shines Spotlight On Youth Addiction

In light of the country's troubling opioid addiction epidemic, Fairfield University on Monday will hold a film screening and panel discussion, including experts and students living in its Recovery House. Set in Houston, the film tells the story of how one community overcome by addiction was able to create a system of treatment centers, sober high schools, alternative peer groups and collegiate recovery programs to support the children and families who have experienced addiction.

