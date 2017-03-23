Evaluating Soda Tax Proposals in West Virginia
Those who enjoy the occasional-or, if you're like me, more than occasional-soda have probably noticed the outline of West Virginia etched into the top of many cans. Although these days the outline is often replaced by an inkjet-printed "WV1" on the base of the can, these markings-known as tax stamps or tax crowns-reference an existing tax West Virginia imposes on soda, at the rate of one cent per 16.9 ounces or fraction thereof.
