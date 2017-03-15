Egger to resign council seat

Egger to resign council seat

10 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Councilwoman BA©bhinn Egger announced Monday plans to resign from her seat July 1. Egger noted that the public announcement comes after word of her intentions arose in the community. "I will be getting married this June and moving out of town so I will have to resign my seat after I get married and move."

