Ed Gillespie Releases "Cutting Taxes for ALL Virginians" Plan
RICHMOND, VA Longtime conservative leader, 2014 U.S. Senate nominee, and 2017 Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie released his "Cutting Taxes for ALL Virginians" Plan on Thursday, the first in series of major policy rollouts throughout the campaign. Gillespie's plan calls for a ten percent across-the-board cut in Virginia's individual income tax rates, the first income tax rate cut since rates were established in 1972.
