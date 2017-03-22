Dumfries attorney faces GOP delegate in special election for circuit court clerk
Dumfries attorney Jacqueline Smith will face Del. Jackson Miller in a special election for Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court, a post left vacant by the Feb. 16 death of Michele McQuigg, who held the office since 2008.
