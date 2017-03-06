Column: A quiz on Woodrow Wilson and nation's entrance into WWI

TODAY is the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson's second inaugural address, which foretold of the United States' coming entrance into World War I. In this important speech, a month before the United States declared war, President Wilson described his understanding of a just and proper foreign policy and America's role in relationship to the rest of the world. America still hoped for peace, but was prepared for war.

