Circuit judge tosses Virginia gerrymandering case, says districts 'debatable'

A Richmond Circuit Court judge has ruled against a group that argued 11 of Virginia's legislative districts are so sprawling that they don't meet the constitutional requirement for 'compactness.' The ruling is a setback for efforts to claim that Virginia's legislative districts have been gerrymandered to favor Republicans and disenfranchise black voters, but the matter is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

