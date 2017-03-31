Circuit judge tosses Virginia gerrymandering case, says districts 'debatable'
A Richmond Circuit Court judge has ruled against a group that argued 11 of Virginia's legislative districts are so sprawling that they don't meet the constitutional requirement for 'compactness.' The ruling is a setback for efforts to claim that Virginia's legislative districts have been gerrymandered to favor Republicans and disenfranchise black voters, but the matter is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC