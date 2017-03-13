Charleston West Virginia General Society of Mayflower Descendant,...
Stephen Hopkins was from Hampshire, England. He married his first wife, Mary, and resided in the parish of Hursley, Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC