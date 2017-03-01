Charges filed in fatal crash

Charges filed in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

At 6:46 p.m., a 2005 Chevy Colorado was heading south on Route 687 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2000 Mazda Protege head-on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... 17 hr slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) 23 hr Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
Gannett News Sued for Harassment Feb 22 Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 21 el chapo Gorka 1,149
Beware of the Norcross brothers Feb 21 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC