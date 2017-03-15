Case challenging driver's license suspensions dismissed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Virginia law automatically suspending the driver's licenses of people who can't pay court costs and fines. Judge Norman K. Moon said Monday that his court does not have jurisdiction over the matter.
