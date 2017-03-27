Bronze star recipient gets 4 years in prison for loan fraud
A Navy veteran and Bronze Star recipient charged with stealing the identities of at least two subordinates to obtain fraudulent loans has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Clayton Pressley III of Chesapeake was sentenced Monday to four years and two months in prison.
