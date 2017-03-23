ASCH: In the age of Trump, Ralph Northam is the best choice for Virginia
Ralph Northam has been involved in state politics for many years, first as a state senator and now as lieutenant governor. In the Virginia Democratic primary for governor in June, Virginia Democrats have an important choice to make between current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former representative for the Fifth District of Virginia Tom Perriello.
