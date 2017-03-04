Around 200 Turn Out in Virginia Beach for Pro-Trump Rally
The Virginian-Pilot reports around 200 Trump backers showed up Saturday for the event at Mount Trashmore Park. It was one of many March 4 Trump demonstrations held around the country.
