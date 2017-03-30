Amazon Unveils Plans To Build New Warehouse, Bringing 1,000 Jobs To Virginia
Amazon is building a one-million-square-foot facility and an e-commerce warehouse distribution center in northern Virginia, bringing 1,000 jobs to the Old Dominion state. "We are proud that Amazon will grow its presence in Virginia with this major investment," Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement Tuesday.
