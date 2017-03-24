Alleged - Incognito Bandit' arrested before flight out of country
A Brighton man dubbed the "Incognito Bandit" was arrested Friday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia shortly before he was to board a flight to South Africa, according to a press release from the US attorney's office. Albert Taderera, 36, is allegedly the masked man behind 16 bank robberies in the MetroWest and Greater Boston areas since February 2015, prosecutors said.
