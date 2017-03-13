ACLU Concerned Over Virginia's Protoc...

ACLU Concerned Over Virginia's Protocol for Executions

6 hrs ago

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is calling on the governor to halt executions until new protocols are revisited. The Department of Corrections has adopted a new policy that no longer allows witnesses to see the inmate being led into the death chamber.

