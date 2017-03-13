ACLU Concerned Over Virginia's Protocol for Executions
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is calling on the governor to halt executions until new protocols are revisited. The Department of Corrections has adopted a new policy that no longer allows witnesses to see the inmate being led into the death chamber.
