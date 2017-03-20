ACA replacement proposal could mean l...

ACA replacement proposal could mean less funds for Virginians

10 hrs ago

Though House Republicans late Monday finally revealed their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act after months of speculation, uncertainties still abound about how much the plan might save or cost the federal government, and how many may lose or gain insurance because of it.

