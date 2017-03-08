22 Virginia residents arrested in largest gun bust in Brooklyn history
Twenty-two Virginia residents are among 24 individuals charged in the biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced 217 firearms were recovered in a gun trafficking conspiracy where guns were purchased in Virginia to be sold on the streets of Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC