22 Virginia residents arrested in largest gun bust in Brooklyn history
Twenty-two Virginia residents are among 24 individuals charged in the biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Fifteen of the suspects arrested are from the City of Richmond, one from Chesterfield, and another from Highland Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
