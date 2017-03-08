22 Virginia residents arrested in lar...

22 Virginia residents arrested in largest gun bust in Brooklyn history

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Twenty-two Virginia residents are among 24 individuals charged in the biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Fifteen of the suspects arrested are from the City of Richmond, one from Chesterfield, and another from Highland Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
Gannett News Sued for Harassment Feb 22 Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC