White boots of Northern Neck Watermen become art project
The white boots worn by the working watermen of the Northern Neck have many nicknames, like "guinea slippers" and "Tangier tennis shoes." But soon, the iconic footwear favored by the watermen who pull crabs, fish and oysters from the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries will become the focus of a public art project centered in Lancaster County in the Northern Neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 15
|FTFU
|2
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC