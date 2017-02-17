White boots of Northern Neck Watermen...

White boots of Northern Neck Watermen become art project

The white boots worn by the working watermen of the Northern Neck have many nicknames, like "guinea slippers" and "Tangier tennis shoes." But soon, the iconic footwear favored by the watermen who pull crabs, fish and oysters from the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries will become the focus of a public art project centered in Lancaster County in the Northern Neck.

