West Virginia lawmakers weigh stiffer litter punishment
Throwing litter out your car window could mean two weeks picking up roadside trash under legislation advancing in West Virginia. The bill approved by the Judiciary Committee and poised for a House vote next week would raise the possible fine for littering on public property or anyone else's private property from $1,000 to $2,500.
