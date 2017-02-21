Warm Virginia Weather Hurting Businesses in Central Virginia
The unseasonably warm weather has cost a few businesses in Charlottesville more than just money - businesses have wasted merchandise taking up space and some have to lay off employees. "We had stocked up with over 2,000 snow shovels and piles and piles of snow melt which at this point, we still have," said Timothy Crickenberger with Martin Hardware.
