VTa s international students get advice about green cards
Some international students and professors at Virginia Tech are getting additional advice this semester. The Blacksburg school is urging them to make certain they carry their green cards and other identification at all times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Feb 21
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC