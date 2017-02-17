Virginia's Job Board Gets A Fresh Look
Virginia's free online job board has been revamped to make it more likely that job seekers will find employment and businesses will acquire the help they need. Updates to the Virginia Workforce Connection, accessible at www.vawc.virginia.gov , include new features to help potential employees find and apply for jobs in their communities and tools to help them identify careers aligned with their interests and skills, according to a news release from Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office.
