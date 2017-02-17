Virginia's Job Board Gets A Fresh Look

Virginia's Job Board Gets A Fresh Look

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginia's free online job board has been revamped to make it more likely that job seekers will find employment and businesses will acquire the help they need. Updates to the Virginia Workforce Connection, accessible at www.vawc.virginia.gov , include new features to help potential employees find and apply for jobs in their communities and tools to help them identify careers aligned with their interests and skills, according to a news release from Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Sat Thingstodoindenver 1,148
Ipedator Feb 16 Anthony 1
Beware of the Norcross brothers Feb 15 FTFU 2
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC