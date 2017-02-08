Virginia's Hospital Licensing Reform ...

Virginia's Hospital Licensing Reform Effort 'Dead For This Year'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Licensing laws that give state bureaucrats control over what medical services can be offered to Virginia residents will stay on the books for at least another year. Virginia's Certificate of Public Need, or COPN, laws give the state government control over a wide range of medical services in the commonwealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Mon Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC