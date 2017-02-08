Virginia's Hospital Licensing Reform Effort 'Dead For This Year'
Licensing laws that give state bureaucrats control over what medical services can be offered to Virginia residents will stay on the books for at least another year. Virginia's Certificate of Public Need, or COPN, laws give the state government control over a wide range of medical services in the commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC