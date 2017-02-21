Virginia Speaker of the House Bill Ho...

Virginia Speaker of the House Bill Howell, of Stafford, to retire

Read more: Potomac Local

"On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Stafford County, I would like to thank Bill Howell for his outstanding representation of our area during his 29 years i n the General Assembly and 15 years as Speaker. The fact that Bill served the second longest time of any speaker in Virginia history says so much about his leadership ability and his character.

