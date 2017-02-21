Virginia Senate Passes Anti-Sanctuary Cities Bill
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have approved legislation banning localities from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to approve the measure after a contentious debate about what kind of message it would send.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|20 hr
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Tue
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Tue
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC