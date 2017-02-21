Virginia Senate Passes Anti-Sanctuary...

Virginia Senate Passes Anti-Sanctuary Cities Bill

Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have approved legislation banning localities from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to approve the measure after a contentious debate about what kind of message it would send.

