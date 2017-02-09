Virginia Senate OKs bill to expand co...

Virginia Senate OKs bill to expand concealed handgun permits

The Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would allow members of the military to apply for and receive concealed handgun permits at age 18. House Bill 1582 , introduced by Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, passed the Senate by a vote of 24-15 on Wednesday.

