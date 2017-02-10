Virginia Senate bill calls for coal a...

Virginia Senate bill calls for coal ash recycling

A bill introduced to the Senate of Virginia, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax County, is calling for the re-examination of coal ash storage in the area, a report by the Virginian-Pilot says . The bill would call for storage site owners to review other options of disposal, such as recycling the coal ash for use in cement or moving it to a safer landfill, before the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality would issue a permit to close the areas.

