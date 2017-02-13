Virginia senate approval sends 'Tebow...

Virginia senate approval sends 'Tebow Bill' to McAuliffe

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Virginia Senate narrowly approved a bill Monday that would allow home-schooled students across the commonwealth to play high school sports. HB 1578, commonly known as the "Tebow Bill," would eliminate a statewide ban prohibiting home-schooled students from participating in high school athletics and other interscholastic activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Sun Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC