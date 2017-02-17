Virginia Seeks April Execution Date F...

Virginia Seeks April Execution Date For Ivan Teleguz

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginia's attorney general is seeking an April execution date for a man convicted of hiring another man to kill his ex-girlfriend. Attorney General Mark Herring's office has asked the Rockingham County Circuit Court to set an execution date of April 17 or April 25 for 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz.

