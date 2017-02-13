Virginia Rep to Present Dancing Lessons at Hanover Tavern
Virginia Repertory Theatre opens Dancing Lessons, by Mark St. Germain, February 24, 2017 at Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road Hanover, Virginia 23069. The show runs through March 26, 2017.
