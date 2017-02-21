Virginia Legislature Okays Bill Which Protects Gay Marriage Foes
The bill, proposed by Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas, protects individuals who refuse to participate in a marriage ceremony based on their "religious belief or moral conviction that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman" from criminal or civil liability. The bill's definition of a "person" includes an "organization supervised or controlled by or operated in connection with a religious organization."
