Virginia Lawmakers Reach Midpoint of 2017 Legislative Session
Virginia drivers going too slow in the left lane could get $250 fines, hunters could wear blaze pink instead of orange, and women could buy a year's worth of birth control under legislation still alive at the General Assembly. The 2017 legislative session entered its home stretch Tuesday, the deadline for both the House and Senate to pass its own legislation aside from budget bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
