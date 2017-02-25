Virginia Lawmaker Forces Toll Rate Tr...

Virginia Lawmaker Forces Toll Rate Transparency

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TheNewspaper

Motorists who pay extra to take an "express" toll lane on a highway can sometimes find themselves not saving any time at all. A Virginia state senator fed up with his hour-long commutes decided to do something about it earlier this month by introducing a bill that would force transparency regarding the time savings, if any, before taking a Northern Virginia toll road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the Norcross brothers 7 hr Dirty Norcross 1
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC