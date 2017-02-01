Virginia Joins Federal Lawsuit Challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration
Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe announce legal action against President Donald Trump's executive order in Richmond on Jan. 31, 2017. Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that the state is joining legal action against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
