Virginia governor vetoes bill to defu...

Virginia governor vetoes bill to defund Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

HB 2264 [official summary] sought to remove funding from any provider that performed any abortion or abortion related services from receiving any federal funding including medicare coverage. The governor vetoed the bill in hopes of stabilizing health care services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gannett News Sued for Harassment 17 hr Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Tue Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Tue el chapo Gorka 1,149
Beware of the Norcross brothers Tue USS LIBERTY 3
George Norcross Tue Mara Logo 1
Ipedator Feb 16 Anthony 1
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC