Virginia governor vetoes bill to defund Planned Parenthood
HB 2264 [official summary] sought to remove funding from any provider that performed any abortion or abortion related services from receiving any federal funding including medicare coverage. The governor vetoed the bill in hopes of stabilizing health care services.
