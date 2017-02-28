Virginia Governor Vetoes Bill Requiring Investigation When Registered Voters Outnumber Voters
There are eight Virginia counties that have more voters on the rolls than there are actual eligible voters in the county. There is no process for reducing the rolls because we wouldn't want to risk free and fair elections when we can pad the rolls with illegals and dead folks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Feb 21
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC