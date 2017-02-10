Virginia GOP, big utilities back a costly green energy idea
This Nov. 10, 2016 photo provided by Dominion Virginia Power shows the company's pump storage power facility in Bath County, Va. Republicans are pushing through legislation to make it easier for utilities to build pumped storage systems in Virginia's coalfields that essentially use large amounts of water as giant batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC